Peninsula Youth Theatre’s annual Theatre in the Park series is scheduled to begin Friday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor ParkStage, located adjacent to Pioneer Park.
Children in PYT’s summer camp program perform 45-minute fairy tales and other children’s stories 3 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 11. Admission is free.
