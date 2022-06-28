Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View present free outdoor children’s shows weekly throughout the summer.
Part of PYT’s Theatre in the Park summer camp program, each 45-minute play is a fairy tale or children’s story. Shows are slated 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12 on the ParkStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Descriptions of the remaining productions follow.
• “My Father’s Dragon,” Friday. A young boy named Elmer Elevator hears about a baby dragon on the mysterious Island of Tangerina. He packs his bags and is off to save the dragon, but the journey is not as easy as it seems.
• “The Three Little Pigs,” July 8. The classic children’s tale features three little pigs who go out to find their fortune. They must figure out how to outsmart the big bad wolf that is on their tails.
• “The Secret Garden,” July 15. After an epidemic kills her parents, 10-year-old Mary Lennox moves in with her uncle. Once she befriends the housekeeper, Mary finds out about a secret garden and discovers a new world.
• “Rapunzel,” July 22. After being kicked out of the tower, Rapunzel finds herself in the middle of the wilderness. She sets off on an adventure to find her true destiny.
• “The Little Mermaid,” July 29. A young mermaid princess is not satisfied with living in an underwater kingdom. She wants to be a human, but her dream will come with consequences.
• “The Ugly Duckling,” Aug. 5. A duckling is born and is constantly bullied by the other animals for being ugly. The duckling decides to run away and try to find a brand-new home.
• “Improvisation 2,” Aug. 12. Students of the advanced improvisation class perform as they practice their “Yes …and” exercise, taking suggestions from the audience.
For more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
