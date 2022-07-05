Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View present free children’s shows weekly throughout the summer.
Part of PYT’s Theatre in the Park summer camp program, each 45-minute play is a fairy tale or children’s story. Shows are scheduled 3 p.m. Fridays, through Aug. 12 on the outdoor ParkStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Friday’s production is “The Three Little Pigs.” It’s the classic children’s tale of three little pigs who go out to find their fortune. However, they have to figure out how to outsmart the Big Bad Wolf.
For more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
