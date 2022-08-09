Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View’s series of free outdoor children’s shows comes to an end this week.
The 45-minute series finale – scheduled 3 p.m. Friday on the ParkStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St. – is titled “Improvisation 2.” It features advanced improvisation students in PYT’s Theatre in the Park summer program practicing their “Yes … and” exercise, taking suggestions from the audience.
