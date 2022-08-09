PYT Crashed

Students in Peninsula Youth Theatre’s summer camp program perform “Crashed in Camelot” June 17 at the ParkStage in Mountain View. The series of free outdoor children’s shows ends Friday.

 Kathleen Xie/Town Crier Intern

Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View’s series of free outdoor children’s shows comes to an end this week.

The 45-minute series finale – scheduled 3 p.m. Friday on the ParkStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St. – is titled “Improvisation 2.” It features advanced improvisation students in PYT’s Theatre in the Park summer program practicing their “Yes … and” exercise, taking suggestions from the audience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.