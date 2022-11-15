This is the last weekend to catch Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical.”
The musical, which opened last weekend, is slated to close with a Sunday matinee at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, MainStage, 500 Castro St.
The show is based on the popular animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. And just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes centerstage.
Performances are scheduled 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday (both shows are for students), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
