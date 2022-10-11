Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “My Father’s Dragon” is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
Elmer Elevator bravely sets off to the distant shores of Wild Island to save a baby dragon from the horrible animals that bully him in this adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s popular children’s book.
The play is part of PYT’s “Stories on Stage” program of live performances of children’s stories. Shows last approximately one hour.
School-time performances are set for 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday. Standard shows are slated 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $13 Friday, discounted to $6 for groups of 10 or more, and $15 Saturday.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments