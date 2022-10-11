Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “My Father’s Dragon” is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.

Elmer Elevator bravely sets off to the distant shores of Wild Island to save a baby dragon from the horrible animals that bully him in this adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s popular children’s book.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.