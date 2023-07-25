Peninsula Youth Theatre is scheduled to present “Matilda the Musical” Thursday through Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, MainStage, 500 Castro St.
Matilda is an extraordinary little girl with astonishing intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She is unloved by her cruel parents and dreams of a better life. In her first term at school, she impresses her teacher, Miss Honey, but her school life isn’t completely smooth sailing. Could Matilda be her fellow students’ saving grace over the school’s mean headmistress?
