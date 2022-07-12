Peninsula Youth Theatre stages “Frozen Jr.” Thursday through Sunday on the MainStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
A story about love and acceptance, it follows the emotional relationship and journey of Princess Anna and sister Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Shows are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Each performance runs approximately one hour and 15 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are $20.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
