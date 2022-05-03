Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” is set to open Saturday and run through May 15 in Mountain View.
Set in the little village of Anatevka, “Fiddler” is the story of
Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With help from a tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to marry off his daughters and instill in them a sense of tradition in the face of growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia.
The musical is 75 minutes long and appropriate for all ages.
Standard performances are scheduled 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and May 14, and 1 p.m. Sunday and May 15, with student shows set for 9:30 a.m. and noon May 13, at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Tickets are $20. All patrons will be required to wear masks.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.