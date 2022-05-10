Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” is slated to close Sunday in Mountain View.
Set in the little village of Anatevka, “Fiddler” is the story of Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With help from a tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to marry off his daughters and instill in them a sense of tradition in the face of growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia.
The musical runs 75 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.
Standard performances are scheduled 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, with student shows set for 9:30 a.m. and noon Friday, at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Tickets are $20. All patrons will be required to wear masks.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.