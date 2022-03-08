Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “Descendants: The Musical” is set to open Saturday and run through March 20 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Based on the Disney Channel original movie (book by Nick Blaemire and music adaptation by Madeline Smith), the show is a new musical comedy featuring the popular characters and hit songs from the films, including “Rotten to the Core,” “Break This Down” and “Chillin’ Like a Villain.”
It is present day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance at redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella de Vil and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the villains’ four kids have a difficult choice to make: follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good.
Two casts (Poison Apple and Unfortunate Souls) directed by Karen Simpson will perform during the musicals’ six-show run.
“Disney’s ‘Descendants: The Musical’ is a must-see for any Disney fan,” said Connor Day, PYT’s director of business operations. “We have around 60 talented kids performing across two casts, many of whom have never been in a musical with PYT before. You’d never know with the caliber of professionalism these young actors achieve.”
Performances are scheduled 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19 and 1 p.m. March 20. Tickets are $20. All patrons will be required to wear masks.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit tinyurl.com/7hsn7dhy.