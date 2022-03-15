Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” is set to run through Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Based on the popular Disney Channel original films (book by Nick Blaemire and music adaptation by Madeline Smith), the show is a new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the series, including “Rotten to the Core,” “Break This Down” and “Chillin’ Like a Villain.”
It is present day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance at redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella de Vil and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: Should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
Two casts (Poison Apple and Unfortunate Souls) directed by Karen Simpson will perform during the musical’s six-show run.
“‘Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’ is a must-see for any Disney fan,” said Connor Day, PYT’s director of business operations. “We have around 60 talented kids performing across two casts, many of whom have never been in a musical with PYT before. You’d never know with the caliber of professionalism these young actors achieve.”
Shows are slated 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Patrons are required to wear masks.
Tickets are $20.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit tinyurl.com/7hsn7dhy.