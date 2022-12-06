Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “Winnie the Pooh” is scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
The world premiere PYT adaptation follows Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Christopher Robin as they journey through the Hundred Acre Wood.
Part of PYT’s “Stories on Stage” program of live performances of children’s stories, the show runs one hour (no intermission) and is appropriate for all ages.
School-time performances are slated 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday. Standard shows are set for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $6 Friday (groups of 10 or more) and $15 Saturday.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
