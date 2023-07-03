Peninsula Youth Theatre’s annual Theatre in the Park series continues with “Thumbelina,” scheduled Friday afternoon at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor ParkStage, located adjacent to Pioneer Park.
Tiny Thumbelina always felt different from those around her, but when she hears about a group of fairies in the woods, she travels through the mysterious woods hoping to find them. Along the way, she meets several interesting characters, including marriage-minded toads, moles and doodle bugs. Will Thumbelina find the fairies and have the life she’s always dreamed of?
