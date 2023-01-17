Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “The Snow Queen” is scheduled to run this weekend on the SecondStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Inspired by the movie “Frozen,” the story follows Gerta as she embarks on a journey through the winter snow to save her friend from the evil Snow Queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments