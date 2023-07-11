Peninsula Youth Theatre’s annual Theatre in the Park series continues with “Cinderella,” scheduled Friday afternoon at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor ParkStage, located adjacent to Pioneer Park.
All Cinderella wants is a night away from her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. When her fairy godmother grants her wish, one night at a ball changes her entire life.
