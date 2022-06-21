Peninsula Youth Theatre and the city of Mountain View present Theatre in the Park, free children’s plays performed 3 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts’ outdoor ParkStage, 500 Castro St.
Each 45-minute show features children in PYT’s Theatre in the Park summer camp program.
The series opened last week with “Crashed in Camelot.”
The second production, “The Giant with No Heart,” is set for Friday. To save his brothers, a young prince must defeat a giant. But how can you defeat someone who doesn’t have a heart?
Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack and a blanket to sit on.
For more information on the outdoor series, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
