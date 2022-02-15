Peninsula Youth Theatre will stage its production of “The Frog Prince” Saturday in downtown Mountain View.
Part of PYT’s Stories on Stage program, performances of the fairy tale are scheduled 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
The play is about a prince who is turned into a frog and must go on an epic quest to regain his humanity. Other characters include a batty witch, a stifled princess, a devoted servant and a handsome amphibian.
Each performance runs one hour and is appropriate for all ages. Proof of being fully vaccinated or of a negative test for COVID-19 is required, and all patrons must wear masks.
Tickets are $12.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.