Peninsula Youth Theatre presents “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” Friday and Saturday on the SecondStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Based on Kate DiCamillo’s novel of the same name, the play follows Edward Tulane, a toy rabbit loved by a little girl but who has no interest in anyone other than himself. After getting lost at sea, he goes on a miraculous journey to learn to love others.
