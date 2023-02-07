Peninsula Youth Theatre’s production of “Stuart Little” runs this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
Based on the classic novel by E.B. White, the play follows the adventures of a mild-mannered mouse named Stuart who is born to a family of humans. He lives in New York City with his parents, older brother George and Snowbell the cat.
