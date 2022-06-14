The Pocket Opera production of Jacques Offenbach’s “The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein” is slated to be performed 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
When a handsome young soldier catches the eye of the most powerful woman in Gerolstein, he goes from private to general in a flash. Now he’ll need a war to win – count on the Grand Duchess to make that happen.
Tickets are $25-$69.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
