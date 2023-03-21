Pocket Opera stages its production of Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus” 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, SecondStage, 500 Castro St.
Vienna is abuzz with excitement. Prince Orlofsky is throwing a party and the cream of society is coming. While the guests toast to champagne and brotherhood, a tryst between masked lovers lays the groundwork for a prank repaid.
