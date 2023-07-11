Pocket Opera’s production of “Tosca” is slated 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Created by noted Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, the opera follows the renowned Italian soprano Floria Tosca. Tosca finds herself in a high-stakes situation in which the evil Baron Scarpia presents her with a choice: either she must give herself to him or her lover Mario will face death. What will she choose?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments