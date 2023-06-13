Pocket Opera’s “Orpheus in the Underworld” is scheduled 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Are Orpheus and his beloved wife Eurydice on the outs? She has taken a lover in Pluto, the god of the Underworld, but public opinion – ever alert – ensures that all of Olympus stay on their toes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments