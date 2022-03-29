The Pocket Opera production of Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow” comes to Mountain View for a matinee performance this weekend.
The romantic operetta is scheduled 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the SecondStage at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
With one of the largest fortunes in all of Europe, Anna Glawari is the most eligible widow in Paris, and dozens of suitors try to waltz their way into her heart.
Jennifer Ashworth stars as Anna. The cast also includes Orson Van Gay II (as Count Danilo), Lee Strawn (Baron Zeta), Kevin Gino (Camille), Ellen Leslie (Valencienne), Wayne Wong (Njegus), Pete Shoemaker (Kromov), Glenn Healy (Bogdanovitsch), Andrew Metzger (St. Brioche), Sam Faustine (Cascada), Nick Volkert (Pritschitsch), Jennifer Mitchell (Sylviane), Caroline Flett (Olga), Elana Cowen (Praskowia), Natalie Buck-Bauer (Margo) and Dian Meechai (Lulu).
David Drummond serves as music director and Michael Mohammed as stage director.
The performance runs 2 hours and 40 minutes. Due to the subject matter, patrons must be age 12 or over to attend. Masks are required.
Tickets are $69 general admission, $62 seniors (62 and over) and $25 for those 30 and under.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.
For more information on San Francisco-based Pocket Opera, visit pocketopera.org.