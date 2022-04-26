The Peninsula Women’s Chorus is scheduled to perform its spring concert, “Earth Blessing,” Sunday and May 6 in Palo Alto.
The concert’s theme is the relationship between urban and natural landscapes found in the Bay Area. The chorus will perform works by J. David Moore, Carla Kihlstedt, Gyorgy Ligeti, Antonio Estevez, Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Levente Gyongyosi and Eriks Esenvalds. It also will feature “Am an Ocean” – created in 2016 by PWC’s current composer-in-residence Julie Herndon – and excerpts from Karen Siegel’s “Despertar,” a consortium commission by four choirs, including PWC and the Yale Glee Club.
The first performance is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 555 Waverley St., and the second for 8 p.m. May 6 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 600 Colorado Ave.
Tickets are $10-$40.
For tickets and more information, visit pwchorus.org/concert/spring2022.