The Peninsula Harmony Chorus Variety Show is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 3149 Waverley St., Palo Alto.
The chorus’ annual concert will feature a cappella music, including a variety of songs and genres. There also will be sing-alongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments