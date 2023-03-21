Mountain View’s Pear Theatre teams with Perspective Theatre Company for William Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” scheduled to run through Sunday.

The play chronicles the historical saga of King Richard II, including his controversial time in power, familial conflicts and inevitable imprisonment and downfall. A cast of six actors – William J. Brown III, Sinjin Jones, Jennifer Le Blanc, John R. Lewis, Julian Lopez-Morillas and Annamarie MacLeod – portray more than 25 characters.

