Mountain View’s Pear Theatre teams with Perspective Theatre Company for William Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” scheduled to run through Sunday.
The play chronicles the historical saga of King Richard II, including his controversial time in power, familial conflicts and inevitable imprisonment and downfall. A cast of six actors – William J. Brown III, Sinjin Jones, Jennifer Le Blanc, John R. Lewis, Julian Lopez-Morillas and Annamarie MacLeod – portray more than 25 characters.
“‘Richard II’ takes place at the end of an era and the beginning of another; a time of uneasy change, social and political norms are in upheaval, a nation is fractured on diametrically opposed sides and a sense of confusion and dread for the future permeates the land,” director Kevin Hammond said. “So, yeah, similar to what we experience nowadays.”
Performances are slated 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A, Mountain View.
