The Pear Theatre concludes its 21st season with the musical “Falsettos,” which opened last weekend and is scheduled to run through July 23 in Mountain View.
Written by William Finn and James Lapine, the Broadway show won two Tony Awards in 1992, for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. It was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Revival of a Musical.
“Falsettos” chronicles the story of New Yorker Marvin, his son Jason, ex-wife Trina, his lover Whizzer and their tumultuous journey of love, joy and heartbreak.
The cast features Angie Alvarez (as Charlotte), Kyle Herrera (Mendel), Leah Kennedy (Cordelia), Russell Nakagawa (Jason), Brad Satterwhite (Whizzer), Tyler Savin (Marvin) and Jen Wheatonfox (Trina).
Janie Scott directs, with Val Zvinyatskovsky and Dario Johnson providing music direction and vocal direction, respectively. Kelly Weber Barraza is the stage manager.
“I have been chasing this musical for a very long time,” Scott said. “It is one I have been wanting to do for a while. When Sinjin (Jones, Pear’s artistic director) offered me the opportunity to direct, I practically jumped out of my seat.”
Performances of “Falsetto” are slated 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at The Pear Theatre; 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A.
Tickets are $38 general admission and $35 for students and seniors.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit thepear.org.
