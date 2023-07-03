Falsettos

The cast of Pear Theatre’s production of “Falsettos” includes Tyler Savin, left, and Brad Satterwhite. Savin plays Marvin and Satterwhite portrays Whizzer.

 Courtesy of Tim Garcia

The Pear Theatre concludes its 21st season with the musical “Falsettos,” which opened last weekend and is scheduled to run through July 23 in Mountain View.

Written by William Finn and James Lapine, the Broadway show won two Tony Awards in 1992, for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. It was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Revival of a Musical.

