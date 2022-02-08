Pear Theatre has opened “The Mountaintop,” in repertory with “Sunset Baby,” with shows slated to run through Feb. 20 at 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View.
Katori Hall’s “Mountaintop” is a reimagining of events the night before the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., after he delivers one of his most memorable speeches.
Shows are slated 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Dominique Morriseau’s “Sunset” centers on former Black revolutionary and political prisoner Kenyatta Shakur, who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
Shows are set for 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets ($20-$42) and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit thepear.org.