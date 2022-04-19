The Pear Playwrights’ Guild in association with the Pear Theatre premieres the second Fresh Baked Pears One Act Festival virtually Saturday and Sunday, with on-demand performances offered Sunday through May 8.
Also written and rehearsed in a virtual setting, the free festival features 10 new short plays by diverse Bay Area voices.
The goal is to provide a theatrical forum for those who haven’t always had access to Bay Area theaters, according to organizers.
In March, 10 Bay Area playwrights from historically or presently marginalized populations were given writing prompts to create one-act plays for the festival. The plays were cast to reflect the diverse demands of the writing, according to organizers, and will be presented as recorded virtual productions with limited costumes, props, lighting, set and sound design.
Participating playwrights include Violet Elisandre, Christine C. Hsu, Francheska Johanna Loy, Andrew Mo, Vicky Pham, Kimberly Ridgeway, Ayelet Schrek, Sanjit Sengupta, Kaz Valtchev and Tiffany Walters.
They will be joined by six Bay Area directors and more than two dozen actors.
Program One (five plays) premieres 8 p.m. Friday and Program Two (five plays) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
On-demand streaming of both programs begins Sunday and continues through May 8.
While there is no charge to view the festival, donations are welcome.
To reserve viewing access and for more information, visit thepear.org/freshbaked.