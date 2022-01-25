Pear Theatre has postponed the opening of its next shows – “The Mountaintop,” in repertory with “Sunset Baby” – “for the safety of our patrons, artists and staff in light of the recent Omicron surge,” Pear’s marketing director Tim Garcia announced via email last week.
Originally scheduled to begin this month, the plays are now slated to open the weekend of Feb. 4 at Pear, located at 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View.
Katori Hall’s “Mountaintop” is a reimagination of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. An exhausted King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.
Performances are slated 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 19. Post-show talkbacks with the cast and director are scheduled after every matinee performance. Tickets are $20-$42.
Dominique Morriseau’s “Sunset” centers on former Black Revolutionary and political prisoner Kenyatta Shakur, who is alone after his wife has died. He is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Nina, and reconcile his past. But to do so, he must first conquer his most challenging revolution of all – fatherhood.
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 20. Post-show talkbacks with the cast and director are scheduled after every matinee performance. Tickets are $20-$42 for live performances and $35 for on-demand streaming.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit the.pear.org.