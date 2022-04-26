On-demand performances of the second Fresh Baked Pears One Act Festival, presented by the Pear Playwrights’ Guild in association with the Pear Theatre in Mountain View, are offered through May 8.
The free festival, which debuted last weekend, features 10 new short plays by diverse Bay Area voices: Violet Elisandre, Christine C. Hsu, Francheska Johanna Loy, Andrew Mo, Vicky Pham, Kimberly Ridgeway, Ayelet Schrek, Sanjit Sengupta, Kaz Valtchev and Tiffany Walters.
While there is no charge to view the festival; donations are welcome.
To reserve viewing access and for more information, visit thepear.org/freshbaked.