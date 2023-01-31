The Pear Theatre’s first pairing of the year – “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” and “Frankenstein: Unbound” – is slated to open Friday and run through Feb. 26 in Mountain View.
“In choosing this season, the strong emphasis was on community and all the different ways we define it,” said Pear artistic director Sinjin Jones, who directs both plays. “My secret mission was to find stories about marginalized communities that don’t emphasize the negative parts of their stories.”
Nathan Alan Davis’ “Dontrell” follows 18-year-old Dontrell Jones III, who decides that it is his duty and destiny to venture into the Atlantic Ocean in search of an ancestor lost during the Middle Passage. But his family is not ready to abandon its prized son to the waters of a mysterious and haunting past.
The cast includes JM Appleby (as Dad), Nique Eagen (Danielle), Bezachin Jifar (Robbie), Brenda Miles (Shea), Tiffany Nwogu (Mom), Drake Pough (Dontrell) and Lauren Sweet (Erika).
“Frankenstein” – written by Robin Booth, Leah Halper, Greg Lam, Sophia Naylor and Bridgette Dutta Portman, and edited by director Jones – is based on the classic tale by Mary Shelley. It follows gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein, who succeeds in giving life to a being of his own creation. However, this is not the perfect specimen he imagines it will be, but rather a hideous creature rejected by Victor and mankind.
“For this adaptation of ‘Frankenstein,’ we are exploring the repercussions of having no community,” Jones said. “We were able to take the parts of the novel that we love and interpret them through the lens of both time and community. What we’ve ended up with, in my mind, is a wholly unique adaptation with wonderful nods to the source material.”
The cast comprises Appleby (as Vique), Eagen (Justine), Miles (The Creature), Olga Molina (Beta), Nwogu (The Captain), Pough (Victor Frankenstein) and Sweet (Victoria/William).
Performances of “Dontrell” are scheduled 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays, along with 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Performances of “Frankenstein” are set for 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, along with 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 and 23. Post-show talkbacks with the cast follow each matinee.
The Pear Theatre is located at 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A.
Tickets are $38 for general admission and $35 for students and seniors.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit thepear.org.
