Pear's Appleby

JM Appleby has roles in both Pear Theatre productions opening this week.

 Courtesy of Pear

The Pear Theatre’s first pairing of the year – “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” and “Frankenstein: Unbound” – is slated to open Friday and run through Feb. 26 in Mountain View.

“In choosing this season, the strong emphasis was on community and all the different ways we define it,” said Pear artistic director Sinjin Jones, who directs both plays. “My secret mission was to find stories about marginalized communities that don’t emphasize the negative parts of their stories.”

