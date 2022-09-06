Pear Theatre’s 21st season is set to start this weekend and run through July of next year in Mountain View.
Details on each show follow.
Jen Silverman’s “Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties” plays in repertory with Bryna Turner’s “Bull in a China Shop” Friday through Oct. 2. In “Collective Rage,” five women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex and the theater. Inspired by the real letters between Mary Woolley and Jeannette Marks spanning from 1899 to 1937, “China Shop” is a fast-paced comedy that asks: What is revolution? What does it mean to be at odds with the world? How do we fulfill our potential? And how do we grow old together?
Terrence McNally’s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” runs Dec. 1-18. Based in Manhattan’s West Side, Frankie (a waitress) and Johnny (a short-order cook who works in the same restaurant) are discovered in bed. The show explores intimacy and vulnerability in humanity’s most sensitive moments, and encourages trust and companionship when something positive comes into one’s life.
The new year brings two more shows in repertory, Feb. 3-26, that will employ movement to convey two tales: a new adaptation of “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley and “Dontrell Who Kissed the Sea” by Nathan Alan Davis. “Frankenstein” is the story of gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein, who succeeds in giving life to a being of his own creation. However, this is not the perfect specimen he imagines, but rather a hideous creature who is rejected by Victor and mankind in general. The monster seeks its revenge through murder and terror. “Dontrell” follows 18-year-old Dontrell Jones III, who decides his duty and destiny is to venture into the Atlantic Ocean in search of an ancestor lost during the Middle Passage. Blending poetry, humor, wordplay and ritual, this is a present-day hero’s quest exploring the lengths and depths people will go to in an effort to redeem history’s wrongs.
“Pear Slices,” the annual production of fully staged short plays written by the Pear Playwrights Guild, runs April 21 through May 14. Plays featured will be announced at a later date.
Pear concludes the season with “Falsettos,” featuring book and lyrics by William Finn and James Lapine, with music by William Finn. It runs June 30 through July 23. “Falsettos” is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries her psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves him and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason’s bar mitzvah, where Marvin and his entire family start learning to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.
The Pear Theatre is located at 1110 La Avenida St.
For times, tickets and more information, call (650) 254-1148 or visit thepear.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments