Palo Alto Players is set to stage William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” Thursday through June 26 at the Lucie Stern Community Theatre, with streaming offered June 23-26.
The play was originally slated to open last week, but it was postponed due to a “recent COVID surge,” according to an email from the company.
Abridged by Max Tachis, the romantic comedy is about finding love where you least expect it.
Duke Orsino (played by Chris Mahle) loves Olivia (Kristen Lo), who won’t give him the time of day. Olivia loves Viola (Emily Scott), who she thinks is a boy. Viola loves Orsino, who doesn’t know she’s a girl. Malvolio (Jim Shelby) loves being in love. Sir Andrew (Paul Dunlap), Sir Toby Belch (Tim Farrell) and Maria (Gay Penter Richard) love life to its fullest.
Roneet Aliza Rahamim directs the play and Todd Summers serves as the music director.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. This Thursday’s show is a preview and Friday is opening night.
The theater is located at 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Tickets for in-person shows are $10-$57; streaming is $20 per device.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org/event/twelfth-night.
