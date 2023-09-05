09_06_23_STEP_AraceliGraceAsMatildaByScottLasky_FIX.jpg

Araceli Grace is one of two actors playing the title role in Palo Alto Players’ “Matilda the Musical.”

Palo Alto Players is scheduled to perform “Matilda the Musical” Friday through Sept. 24 at the Lucie Stern Theatre 1350 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Friday’s performance is a preview and Saturday is opening night.

