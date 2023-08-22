Palo Alto Players’ 93rd season includes five productions and is scheduled to run Sept. 8 through June 30, with the first four productions held at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

The season begins with Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” centered on the intelligent and psychokinetic protagonist, Matilda. The Tony Award-winning show combines dance and music to tell the story of the young prodigy and the people she meets along the way. It runs Sept. 8 through Sept. 24 at Lucie Stern.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.