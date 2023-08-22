Palo Alto Players’ 93rd season includes five productions and is scheduled to run Sept. 8 through June 30, with the first four productions held at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
The season begins with Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” centered on the intelligent and psychokinetic protagonist, Matilda. The Tony Award-winning show combines dance and music to tell the story of the young prodigy and the people she meets along the way. It runs Sept. 8 through Sept. 24 at Lucie Stern.
“The Wizard of Oz” is the second show of the season. Featuring Oscar-winning songs such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” the movie-adapted musical follows the classic story of Dorothy and her journey home. Performances run Nov. 3-19 at Lucie Stern.
“Misery” follows in the winter. The story, originally by Stephen King, surrounds a novelist rescued from a car and his escape from captivity by an obsessive fan. This play runs Jan. 19 through Feb. 4 at Lucie Stern.
The six-time Tony Award-winning “Music Man” is the penultimate show of the season. The story revolves around con man Harold Hill attempting to scam a town of boys while also finding love. Performances run April 26 through May 12 at Lucie Stern.
The season closes with “Murder on the Orient Express.” This adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel explores a murder mystery on the Orient Express train and the effort to find the killer. The production runs June 14-30 at an alternative venue to be announced at a later date.
The Lucie Stern Theatre is located at 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Tickets are $10-$40; season subscriptions are $120.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
