Palo Alto Players is scheduled to perform “Matilda the Musical” through Sept. 24 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1350 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Based on the children’s novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” follows a 9-year-old girl with extraordinary powers as she takes revenge on her parents and her school’s cruel headmistress.
The show includes original music and dance numbers. Tim Minchin wrote the music and lyrics, and Dennis Kelly wrote the book.
Directed by Janie Scott, the musical stars Sofia Zamora and Araceli Grace, who share the role of Matilda. The cast also includes Randy Lee (Mr. Wormwood), Brigitte Losey (Mrs. Wormwood), Doug Santana (Miss Agatha Trunchbull) and Madelyn Davis (Miss Honey).
Performances of “Matilda” are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. An additional show 2 p.m. Sept. 23 will feature an American Sign Language interpreter for patrons who are hearing impaired.
Sunday’s performance will include a cast “talkback” following the show, free with the purchase of any ticket during the run.
