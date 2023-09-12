09_13_23_STEP_matilda.jpg

Araceli Grace stars as Matilda Wormwood, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, in the Palo Alto Players production of “Matilda the Musical.”

 Scott Lasky/Special to the Town Crier

Palo Alto Players is scheduled to perform “Matilda the Musical” through Sept. 24 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1350 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Based on the children’s novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” follows a 9-year-old girl with extraordinary powers as she takes revenge on her parents and her school’s cruel headmistress.

