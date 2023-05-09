Pacific Ballet Academy presents its “Spring Showcase 2023” this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.

The Mountain View-based academy’s annual performance features dancers from the school and the studio company. Pieces include “Les Sylphides” and faculty members’ new works for dancers of various skill levels.

