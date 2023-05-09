Pacific Ballet Academy presents its “Spring Showcase 2023” this weekend at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
The Mountain View-based academy’s annual performance features dancers from the school and the studio company. Pieces include “Les Sylphides” and faculty members’ new works for dancers of various skill levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments