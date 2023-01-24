The Palo Alto Players production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” is slated to run through Feb. 5 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
The story in the award-winning Broadway musical – centered on a murder at Haversham Manor – has been described as something between Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. Created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, “Wrong” features an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything.
