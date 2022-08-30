Palo Alto Players last week launched its 92nd season with the Tony Award-nominated “School of Rock – The Musical,” slated to run through Sept. 11 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

Based on the hit 2003 movie and featuring a new score composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote for the Broadway musical, “Rock” includes 31 Bay Area actors. Doug Santana directs.

