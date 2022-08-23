Palo Alto Players opens its 92nd season with the Tony Award-nominated “School of Rock – The Musical,” scheduled to open Friday and run through Sept. 11 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
Based on the hit 2003 movie and featuring a new score composer Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote for the Broadway musical, “Rock” features 31 Bay Area actors. Doug Santana directs. For the first time in Palo Alto Players’ history, an all-kids rock band will play live on stage.
“Rock” tells the story of Dewey Finn (played by Jack Black in the movie), who – after being thrown out of his band – poses as a substitute teacher at Horace Green Prep School. He transforms his class of perfect, model students into their own metal rock band and enters them into the Battle of the Bands without the knowledge of headmistress Rosalie Mullins.
The movie received outstanding reviews from critics and the story soon moved to Broadway. Three years after that, “Rock” was nominated for four Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Musical.
The Palo Alto Players’ cast includes adults Jomar Martinez (as Dewey Finn), Amy Kohmescher (Rosalie Mullins) and Zach Goller (Ned Schneebly), along with students Lily Zinkevich (Shonelle), Adeline Anderson (Katie), Micah Lee (James), Maddie Santana (Marcy), Sadie Vaughn (Tomika), Alex Pease (Freddy Hamilton), Rafael “Rafi” Frans (Zack Mooneyham), Reese Levine (Billy), CJ Fernando (Lawrence) and Hailey Matta (Summer Hathaway).
Behind the scenes, Santana is joined by Joey Dippel (choreography), Daniel Lloyd Pias (vocal direction) and Lane Sanders (music direction).
Performances are set for 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. This Friday’s show is a preview and Saturday is opening night. The Lucie Stern Theatre is located at 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
