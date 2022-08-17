Palo Alto Players’ 92nd season – slated to run Aug. 26 of this year to July 2 of next year – features five shows, all of which will be performed at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
The season kicks off with “School of Rock – The Musical,” a comedy based on the hit movie. It follows teacher Dewey Finn as he turns his class into a rock band. Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this will be the first Palo Alto Players musical with a rock band of kids playing their instruments live on stage. Performances run Aug. 26 through Sept. 11.
Next comes “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” the classic fairy tale centering on the unconventional love story of a princess and a monster. It features original songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the Disney movie, as well as songs by Tim Rice. The musical runs Nov. 4-20.
Broadway and London’s award-winning comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” is the third show of the season. Combining inspiration from Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python, the murder-mystery has received praise from The New York Times and HuffPost. The show runs Jan. 20 through Feb. 5.
“The SpongeBob Musical” follows in the spring. Based on the children’s TV series by Stephen Hillenburg, the show earned Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Best Musical awards. The story follows the journey of the title character – a walking, talking, dancing and singing sponge. “SpongeBob” runs April 28 through May 14.
The season’s closing show – which has yet to be announced – will run June 16 through
The Lucie Stern Theatre is located at 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Individual tickets are $10-$40; season subscriptions are $150.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
