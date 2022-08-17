Palo Alto Players’ 92nd season – slated to run Aug. 26 of this year to July 2 of next year – features five shows, all of which will be performed at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

The season kicks off with “School of Rock – The Musical,” a comedy based on the hit movie. It follows teacher Dewey Finn as he turns his class into a rock band. Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this will be the first Palo Alto Players musical with a rock band of kids playing their instruments live on stage. Performances run Aug. 26 through Sept. 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.