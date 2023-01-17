The Palo Alto Players production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” is slated to preview Friday, open Saturday and run through Feb. 5 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
The story in the award-winning Broadway musical – centered on a murder at Haversham Manor – has been described as something between Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. Created by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, “Wrong” features an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything.
Katie O’Bryon Champlin makes her directorial debut. Dexter Fidler provides fight choreography.
The cast of Bay Area actors includes Lysander Abadia, Kyle Danrit, Damaris Divito, Jen Maggio, Drew Benjamin Jones, Christopher Mahle, Brad Satterwhite, Brandon Silberstein, Michelle Skinner and Braden Taylor.
Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at Lucie Stern, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. The show is recommended for ages 8 and over.
Tickets are $30-$60 after Friday’s preview, which is a pick-your-price event ($10-$40). Those attending Saturday’s opening performance are invited to a champagne/sparkling cider toast in the outdoor courtyard afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments