The Palo Alto Players production of the Off-Broadway comedy “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” is scheduled to open Friday and run through July 2 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

Matt Cox’s play is based on the world of Harry Potter but places its focus on the stories of the wizarding classmates who just happened to be there while Potter saved the world. Not destined to be the heroes, the characters are just trying to make it through school.

