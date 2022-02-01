The Palo Alto Players production of “Men on Boats,” initially scheduled to open last month, is now slated to debut this weekend.
The show previews Friday, opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 20 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. A recording of the show will be offered via on-demand streaming Feb. 17-20.
A tale of 10 men, four boats and two great rivers, “Boats” is staged without boats, rivers or men. The production is a 21st-century version of a play about 19th-century American explorer and one-armed Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell, who assembles a brawny band of soldiers, trappers and adventurers to explore the waterways of the American West. Inspired by Powell’s actual travel log from 1869, Jaclyn Backhaus’s comedic script is performed by a cast of women who infuse America’s legends of male conquest with some sly subtext.
Lee Ann Payne directs a cast that includes Mary Melnick (as John Wesley Powell), Melissa Jones (William Dunn), Maria Mikheyenko (Old Shady), Jenni Chapman (Bradley), Katie O’Bryon (Hawkins), Patty Reinhart (John Colton Sumner), Jaime Wolf (Hall), Jennifer C. Maggio (O.G. Howland/Just Jim), April Culver (Frank Goodman/Mr. Asa) and Naomi Evans (Seneca Howland/Johnson).
Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (after opening week), 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. The play is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Streaming will be offered via Broadway On Demand for $20 (free account required) at tinyurl.com/mwyw444p.
Tickets to the pick-your-price preview night are $10-$40. Tickets to opening night are $42-$57 and include a post-show toast in the outdoor courtyard. Tickets to future shows are $39-$54.
For advance tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.