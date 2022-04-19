Palo Alto Players continues its 91st season with “Allegiance,” a story inspired by the true-life experiences of television actor George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu on “Star Trek.”
The musical is scheduled to preview Friday, open Saturday and run through May 8 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. A recording of the show will be offered via on-demand streaming May 5-8.
“Allegiance” – with music and lyrics by Jay Kuo and book by Marc Acito – is set in the Japanese American internment of World War II.
The musical follows the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they are forced to leave their Salinas home following the events at Pearl Harbor, and join 120,000 other Japanese Americans in internment camps throughout America. While Sam Kimura seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, his sister Kei fiercely protests the government’s treatment of her people.
Vinh Nguyen directs. The cast includes Ron Munekawa (as Sam/Ojii-Chan), Marah Sotelo (Kei Kimura), Jomar Martinez (Sammy Kimura), Bryan Pangilinan (Tatsuo Kimura), Christopher Sotelo (Frankie Suzuki), Corinna Laskin (Hannah Campbell), Doy Charnsupharindr (Mike Masaoka), Ethan Le (Ben Masaoka), Joseph Alvarado (Dr. Hideo Tanaka), Sharline Liu (Natsumi Tanaka), Julia Wright (Betsy Tanaka), Brandon Gruber (Bobby Tanaka), Edmond Kwong (Masato Maruyama), Yoshi Humfeld (Kaori Maruyama), Andrew Mo (Tom Maruyama), Mai Abe (Peggy Maruyama), Romelo Urbi (Johnny Goto) and Cordelia Larsen (Nan Goto).
“Allegiance” features music direction by Benjamin Belew, set design by Skip Epperson, lighting design by Edward Hunter, costume design by Sharon Peng, props design by Scott Ludwig and sound design by Brandie Larkin.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (after this week), 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. The play is recommended for ages 10 and up. A post-show talkback is set for April 28.
Tickets to the pick-your-price preview night are $10-$40. Tickets to opening night are $27-$57 and include a post-show champagne toast in the outdoor courtyard. Tickets to other in-person productions are $27-$57. On-demand streaming access is $20 per household.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.