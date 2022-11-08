Beauty and Beast Sam Mills

Sam Mills plays Belle in Palo Alto Players’ “Beauty and the Beast.”

 Scott Lasky/Special to the Town Crier

Palo Alto Players continues its 92nd season with the hit Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast,” slated to run through Nov. 20 at the Lucie Stern Theatre.

Based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version has played to more than 35 million people in 13 countries. The stage adaptation includes all of the original songs from the movie, including “Belle,” “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast” by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, along with additional songs written for the Broadway musical by Menken and Tim Rice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.