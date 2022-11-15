Palo Alto Players’ production of the Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast” is slated to close Sunday at the Lucie Stern Theatre.
Based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version has played to more than 35 million people in 13 countries. The stage adaptation includes all of the original songs from the movie, including “Belle,” “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, along with additional songs written for the Broadway musical by Menken and Tim Rice.
“Beast” is the story of singing teapots and candlesticks, an evil spell and an unlikely love story
Patrick Klein, Palo Alto Players’ artistic director, helms the show. Daniel Hughes provides music direction and Stacey Reed is the choreographer. The cast includes 24 Bay Area actors.
“When it comes to my bucket list of musicals, ‘Beast’ has been squarely at the top for years,” Klein said in a press release. “It’s an enchanting and timeless story that most of us have grown up with; it never fails to endear and offers boundless opportunities for creativity and imagination.”
The cast includes Michael D. Reed (as the Beast); Sam Mills (Belle); John Ramirez-Ortiz (Lefou); Frankie Mulcahy (Gaston); Michelle Alindogan, Emery Bacon and Stacey Reed (Filles la Ville); Michael Johnson (Maurice); Ben Chau-Chiu (Cogsworth); Arjun Sheth (Lumiere); Kaitlin Harold (Babette); Juliet Green (Mrs. Potts); Da-Ni Lin (Chip);
Rachel Michelberg (Madame de la Grande Bouche); Arturo Montes (Monsieur D’Arque); and Justin Kerekes (Prince).
The creative team also includes set design by Scott Ludwig, prop design by Talia Liebscher, lighting design by Abby May, costume design by Kathleen O’Brien, hair and makeup design by Shiboune Thill and sound design by Angela Yeung.
Performances are scheduled 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lucie Stern, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Masks are required.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 329-0891 or visit paplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments